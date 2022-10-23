Sign up
Previous
Next
250 / 365
Eye On The Prize
A fun event that was happening on the beach this weekend. They had two competitions, jump the furthest and jump the highest.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
2
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4526
photos
199
followers
88
following
68% complete
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
1093
248
1094
1095
249
1096
1097
250
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd October 2022 11:46am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dog
,
jump
,
dockdogs
bkb in the city
That would be fun to watch
October 24th, 2022
Rick
ace
Almost seems like flying dogs. Great capture.
October 24th, 2022
