253 / 365
Bonetober Year 9
Bones- Guess what day it was?
Leslie- Wednesday?
Bone- Nope... Try Again
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4531
photos
199
followers
88
following
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
249
1097
250
251
1098
1099
252
253
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th October 2022 2:49pm
skeleton
porch
halloween
bones
bones2022
katy
ace
Who knew? Such a creative set up for the day
October 27th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great display
October 27th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
A lot to see here - someone has gone to a lot of trouble!
October 27th, 2022
