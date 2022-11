Ouchy

Me- can I take a picture of the machine?



Tech- puzzled expression?



Me- you know so I can post it on FB



Tech- smiles under mask.. LOL sure



I’m now with Kaiser as my secondary through GIANT FOOD retirement. So far it’s been fine. Todays appointment was the fastest. Appointment at 10:00. Arrived at 9:50 and checked in with phone. Done and back in car at 10:05. Great way to start my morning. Off to Costco I go. 😊 πŸ™ for a normal scan. Last visit to a machine 2019 not a Dr. Person but I guess I can blame it on the pandemic.