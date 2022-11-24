Previous
Next
Family by lesip
264 / 365

Family

We are so Thankful to be able to spend another Thanksgiving together. Family is everything in this crazy out of control world we live in now. We are blessed ....
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I like that Grandma gets to sit down.... the photo session might have been a long one to get everyone looking so good!!
November 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise