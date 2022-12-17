Their cousin got married and had this neon sign made. The bride and groom table sat in front of it. Later on in the night we had the photographer get a picture of everyone with the last name Ippolito get in front of the sign. It was a very large group. I told the photographer we want the sign to show and she nicely said sorry that's just not going to happen. She did show the back of the camera to the groom after and said look you can see pieces of it... LOL I grabbed my phone after and had my two boys pose in front of the sign. Bobby is on the left with his wife Margaret and Nick is on the right with his bride to be Tina. They got engaged on Halloween.