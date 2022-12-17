Previous
Next
by lesip
280 / 365

Their cousin got married and had this neon sign made. The bride and groom table sat in front of it. Later on in the night we had the photographer get a picture of everyone with the last name Ippolito get in front of the sign. It was a very large group. I told the photographer we want the sign to show and she nicely said sorry that's just not going to happen. She did show the back of the camera to the groom after and said look you can see pieces of it... LOL I grabbed my phone after and had my two boys pose in front of the sign. Bobby is on the left with his wife Margaret and Nick is on the right with his bride to be Tina. They got engaged on Halloween.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
What a great idea for a wedding and fabulous photos of your boys like this!
December 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise