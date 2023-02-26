Previous
The Red Head by lesip
The Red Head

Another woodpecker that visits the birdbath and suet feeder in my backyard. He's a cutie. Looking it up, a male has red on his head and a female only on her breast.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Leslie

Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
Islandgirl ace
So sweet!
February 26th, 2023  
Beverley
A woodpecker - wow
A stunning photo. .
February 26th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!
February 26th, 2023  
Nova ace
adorable
February 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely fav
February 26th, 2023  
