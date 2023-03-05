Previous
The Dance Begins by lesip
47 / 365

The Dance Begins

The Saucer Magnolias that surround the Smithsonian Castle are one of the first trees blooming in the district. That means the Cherry Blossoms around the Tidal Basin are not far behind. Let the Pink Season begin .
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Leslie

Photo Details

*lynn ace
creative, beautiful shot ~ fav
March 6th, 2023  
katy ace
FAV love the softness and the color! I was thinkiong about you a few days agfo and wondering when the cherry blossoms would begin
March 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
