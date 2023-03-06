Previous
Next
Before The Pink by lesip
48 / 365

Before The Pink

Yesterday I headed to see the Saucer Magnolias at the Smithsonian Castle in D.C. I happened to arrive on the mall 5 minutes before they open the ticket booth for tickets to ride up the Washington Monument, decisions ... decisions. I walked over and got in line hoping to score a ticket and time that was doable. I was in luck with a few 9 am tickets left and was able to head right over to it. I headed over to the castle after. Arriving so much later then planned, I had to share the magnolias with a much bigger crowd but it was worth it.

This is the south view which over looks the tidal basin. I had no plans to do this and left the house with my 50mm on my camera. LOL
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise