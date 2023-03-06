Before The Pink

Yesterday I headed to see the Saucer Magnolias at the Smithsonian Castle in D.C. I happened to arrive on the mall 5 minutes before they open the ticket booth for tickets to ride up the Washington Monument, decisions ... decisions. I walked over and got in line hoping to score a ticket and time that was doable. I was in luck with a few 9 am tickets left and was able to head right over to it. I headed over to the castle after. Arriving so much later then planned, I had to share the magnolias with a much bigger crowd but it was worth it.



This is the south view which over looks the tidal basin. I had no plans to do this and left the house with my 50mm on my camera. LOL

