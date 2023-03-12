Previous
National Zoo Bird House by lesip
The bird house section of the zoo has been closed for 5 years of renovations. Today was the last day of zoo members week and it opens to the public tomorrow. The new building is beautiful on the inside. The outside still needs some work and they haven’t finished the grounds yet so still has a ways to go. The first room you enter is the Delaware /Maryland Shore birds and a few ducks. Second room has 2 pools with a lot of ducks. Third room is filled with trees and lots of birds. Each room has lots of laminated cards with pictures and names of all the birds and ducks so you can walk around with them to identify what you are seeing.

I asked where they got the birds and ducks from and they were all caught by experienced people with nets. If any didn’t seem to be acclimating and stayed stressed they were taken back and released back in the wild.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Leslie

@lesip
Corinne C ace
Nice collage
March 13th, 2023  
katy ace
I know you werer excited to be able to attend again after such a long hiatus! Love the collage because of your selfie especially
March 13th, 2023  
