Did someone say Pi (Pie) by lesip
Did someone say Pi (Pie)

Most cats have vertical slit-like pupils, but Pallas’ cats have round pupils. They are so cute.

Happy Pi Day
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

katy ace
FAV. I have never heard of this kind of cat before but your photo of it is precious cute!

I had forgotten today was pie day.
March 15th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Love that tongue. Wonderful portrait
March 15th, 2023  
