53 / 365
Did someone say Pi (Pie)
Most cats have vertical slit-like pupils, but Pallas’ cats have round pupils. They are so cute.
Happy Pi Day
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Album
Year 12
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th March 2023 10:25am
cat
zoo
national zoo
katy
ace
FAV. I have never heard of this kind of cat before but your photo of it is precious cute!
I had forgotten today was pie day.
March 15th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Love that tongue. Wonderful portrait
March 15th, 2023
