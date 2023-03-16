Previous
Happy National Panda Day by lesip
Happy National Panda Day

Xiao Qi Ji loves to climb up in the trees and just hang out. He will be 3 at the end of August. Mom Mei Xiang, Dad Tian Tian and Xiao Qi Ji are sadly set to go to China at the end of 2023. Can't imagine the National Zoo with no Pandas.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
moni kozi ace
Well... you'll always have Xiao Mi... :)
Nice capture.
March 16th, 2023  
Mallory ace
This is such a great capture.
March 16th, 2023  
*lynn ace
fantastic photo! I would love to see this!
March 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
