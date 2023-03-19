Sign up
58 / 365
OUCH
I don’t know the story behind poor pickle ball but it must have been a doozy. I needed to honor his sacrifice with a picture. RIP Holey … LOL
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
Leslie
