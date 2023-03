KA-Bloom



I would say it is peak at the tidal basin but they haven't announced it yet. Really overcast sunrise, no real color but no rain and mild temps. Rain is forecast for the next 3 days so I went today. Lots of wedding, engagement and family photos being taken. I had a nice walk around the Tidal Basin and had 10,000 steps in before 10 a.m. 😳As I was taking this picture I thought "what about zooming the lens?" I like it