Stumpy by lesip
61 / 365

Stumpy

Still standing tall and braving the flooding high tide of the Tidal Basin. Showing off his full blooming strength. The lone survivor in this location. The leaning Washington in the background saluting Stumpy. LOL
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Leslie

@lesip
Leslie
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that poor thing looks so tortured, flowering in a last attempt to pass on its genes before death. amazing image of it even with the dutch tilt!
March 23rd, 2023  
