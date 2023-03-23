Sign up
61 / 365
Stumpy
Still standing tall and braving the flooding high tide of the Tidal Basin. Showing off his full blooming strength. The lone survivor in this location. The leaning Washington in the background saluting Stumpy. LOL
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
1
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4666
photos
188
followers
85
following
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year 12
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd March 2023 8:06am
Tags
spring
,
d.c.
,
cherry tree
,
tidal basin
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that poor thing looks so tortured, flowering in a last attempt to pass on its genes before death. amazing image of it even with the dutch tilt!
March 23rd, 2023
