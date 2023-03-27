Sign up
65 / 365
Birds Eye View
One week later, one more trip up the Washington Monument this time for a FULL BLOOM view of the Tidal Basin. I never get tired of visiting the Nations Capitol especially during Cherry Blossom season.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
3
4
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
2
3
4
Album
Year 12
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
27th March 2023 9:41am
Tags
d.c.
,
cherry blossoms
,
fullbloom
Corinne C
ace
It's an impressive view and we can see all the cherry trees!
March 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A wonderful scene fav
March 28th, 2023
Milanie
ace
My favorite city to visit
March 28th, 2023
