Birds Eye View by lesip
65 / 365

Birds Eye View

One week later, one more trip up the Washington Monument this time for a FULL BLOOM view of the Tidal Basin. I never get tired of visiting the Nations Capitol especially during Cherry Blossom season.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Corinne C ace
It's an impressive view and we can see all the cherry trees!
March 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A wonderful scene fav
March 28th, 2023  
Milanie ace
My favorite city to visit
March 28th, 2023  
