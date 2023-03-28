Previous
Full Bloom by lesip
Full Bloom

What a tiny branch with big blossoms. A close up from one of the hundreds of Cherry trees surrounding the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C.

My Cherry Blossom Haiku
On a tiny branch
Pink blossoms are in full bloom
Blink and they are gone
Leslie

Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
