Just The Three Of Us by lesip
Just The Three Of Us

Went to take some pictures of my youngest and his fiancé at the park.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
