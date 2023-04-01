Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
68 / 365
Happy April 1st
Mr. Robin is so happy worm season is back 😁
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4673
photos
186
followers
85
following
18% complete
View this month »
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Year 12
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th March 2023 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
robin
katy
ace
This is fabulous, Leslie. The POV looks like you were lying on the grass with him! Superb lighting also.
April 2nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely light and pov
April 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close