Daffy Day by lesip
Daffy Day

This morning walk I spotted 2 lovely daffodils. The bloom is still on. Going to get close to 90 degrees today. Oh My

Used portrait mode in my IPhone, touching the daffodil to set the focus.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
katy ace
Beautiful results and a gorgeous daffodil
April 14th, 2023  
