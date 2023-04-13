Sign up
76 / 365
Daffy Day
This morning walk I spotted 2 lovely daffodils. The bloom is still on. Going to get close to 90 degrees today. Oh My
Used portrait mode in my IPhone, touching the daffodil to set the focus.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
1
2
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
4683
photos
186
followers
86
following
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
1137
71
72
73
1138
74
75
76
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Year 12
Tags
daffodils
katy
ace
Beautiful results and a gorgeous daffodil
April 14th, 2023
