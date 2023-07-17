Previous
Don't Forget To Hydrate by lesip
Don't Forget To Hydrate

Like clock work she would say "hit me" while racing around the hydration station part of the course Saturday and they were ready. A great way to say cool in the feels like 100 degree heat. She was such a colorful rider.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Lin ace
Great action shot.
July 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
A fabulous colourful fun shot!
July 18th, 2023  
