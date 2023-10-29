Sign up
159 / 365
Bonetober Year 10
My annual visit to the zoo was a little sad this year. It will probably be my last and the pandas are going back to China next month. They sure will be missed and leave a big empty hole in the zoo footprint. Bye, Bye sweet pandas .....
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
skeleton
,
halloween
,
bones
,
bones2023
katy
ace
oh, Bones I am so happy you got to visit them one last time!
October 29th, 2023
