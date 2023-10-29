Previous
Bonetober Year 10 by lesip
Bonetober Year 10

My annual visit to the zoo was a little sad this year. It will probably be my last and the pandas are going back to China next month. They sure will be missed and leave a big empty hole in the zoo footprint. Bye, Bye sweet pandas .....
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Leslie

katy ace
oh, Bones I am so happy you got to visit them one last time!
October 29th, 2023  
