Previous
9 / 365
Snow Report
After flurries all day yesterday but nothing measurable the overnight finally added 4 inches of the white power and brought out snow woman and the snowstix.
Camera on tripod . Focused on the snowstix then turned to manual focus, Walked to snowstix with little remote clicked in hand and snapped away. It's that crazy neighbor at it again. LOL
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
katy
ace
Such a fabulous selfie! I wish I were your neighbor for all the entertainment you provide! I think this snowman is cuter than the last one you posted❣️
January 16th, 2024
