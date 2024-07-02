Previous
Sea Of Yellow by lesip
57 / 365

Sea Of Yellow

"Despite knowing they won't be here for long, they still choose to live their brightest lives — sunflowers." – Rupi Kaur
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Leslie

ace
@lesip
katy ace
wondedrful quote to accompany this terrific image! In spite of all the years you have posted sunflowers you are still coming up with some great new compositions!
July 3rd, 2024  
