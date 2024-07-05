Sign up
Lights In The Night
I hopped the metro with hundreds of others and made it to the National Mall at 8:30 pm to join thousands. LOL It was a very humid night but at least the earlier rain had cleared.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Album
Year 13
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th July 2024 9:17pm
fireworks
dc
4th of july
national mall
katy
ace
oh, Leslie! Everything about this is perfect! I love the silhouettes in the foreground, your timing with the fireworks, and the composition!FAV
July 5th, 2024
Kate
ace
Fabulous
July 5th, 2024
