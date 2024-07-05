Previous
Lights In The Night by lesip
Lights In The Night

I hopped the metro with hundreds of others and made it to the National Mall at 8:30 pm to join thousands. LOL It was a very humid night but at least the earlier rain had cleared.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Leslie

katy ace
oh, Leslie! Everything about this is perfect! I love the silhouettes in the foreground, your timing with the fireworks, and the composition!FAV
July 5th, 2024  
Kate ace
Fabulous
July 5th, 2024  
