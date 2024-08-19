Previous
World Photography Day by lesip
World Photography Day

C - Capture The Moments
A- Always Look Around You
M- Make Memories
E- Enjoy The Moments
R- Reach For The Stars
A- A Photo Keeps The Memory Alive
Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
katy ace
FAV as always, you bring the creativity and cleverness to your photography! This is amazing
August 19th, 2024  
