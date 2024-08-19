Sign up
Previous
67 / 365
World Photography Day
C - Capture The Moments
A- Always Look Around You
M- Make Memories
E- Enjoy The Moments
R- Reach For The Stars
A- A Photo Keeps The Memory Alive
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
1
2
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4880
photos
159
followers
77
following
18% complete
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
Tags
camera
katy
ace
FAV as always, you bring the creativity and cleverness to your photography! This is amazing
August 19th, 2024
