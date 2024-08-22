When Darkness Falls A Little Light Shines

Bye-bye Day turned into Oh No Day! My reliable Nikon coughed up an ERR code after my first snap- crappy start! Battery out, battery in, still ERR... Lens off, lens on, uh-uh ERR... Time to grab my backup camera and capture what was left of the sunset even though Mr. Sun was gone. Shutter stuck? Fudge that! A little on/off switch/shutter button action and voila, the shutter released. Miracles do happen, but I fear my trusty camera might be on its last click! Hope it holds up for the airshow . Only time will tell during practice runs tomorrow .....