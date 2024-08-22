Previous
When Darkness Falls A Little Light Shines

Bye-bye Day turned into Oh No Day! My reliable Nikon coughed up an ERR code after my first snap- crappy start! Battery out, battery in, still ERR... Lens off, lens on, uh-uh ERR... Time to grab my backup camera and capture what was left of the sunset even though Mr. Sun was gone. Shutter stuck? Fudge that! A little on/off switch/shutter button action and voila, the shutter released. Miracles do happen, but I fear my trusty camera might be on its last click! Hope it holds up for the airshow . Only time will tell during practice runs tomorrow .....
*lynn ace
absolutely gorgeous!
August 23rd, 2024  
Taffy ace
Stunning capture!
August 23rd, 2024  
Rick ace
Beautiful capture. Sorry about the camera. Hope it's nothing serious.
August 23rd, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
yessss!
August 23rd, 2024  
