In Coming .............

This is the Italian Air Force Frecce Tricolori . They are an aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force. I really loved the way they painted the skies Red, White and Green. They were in headliners in this years Ocean City, Md. Airshow.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
very well done!
August 26th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
Wow! Very impressive shot!
August 26th, 2024  
