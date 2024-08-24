Sign up
69 / 365
In Coming .............
This is the Italian Air Force Frecce Tricolori . They are an aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force. I really loved the way they painted the skies Red, White and Green. They were in headliners in this years Ocean City, Md. Airshow.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
2
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4882
photos
158
followers
76
following
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Year 13
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th August 2024 2:49pm
Tags
jets
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
very well done!
August 26th, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
Wow! Very impressive shot!
August 26th, 2024
