Previous
70 / 365
Playing Chicken
Another favorite from this past weekends airshow in Ocean City, Md.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
3
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4883
photos
158
followers
76
following
19% complete
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year 13
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th August 2024 2:39pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
planes
Cathy
Awesome capture!
August 27th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Yikes
August 27th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
I can see why!
August 27th, 2024
