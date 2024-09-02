Sign up
Previous
Next
72 / 365
Hazzah
I always try to grab a selfie with the king to start off my photo day at the Maryland Renaissance Festival. Today was Senior Day so if you were 62 and over it was Free. I love free but being over 62, well maybe not so much…. LOL
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
0
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4886
photos
158
followers
76
following
View this month »
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
Views
2
Album
Year 13
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
2nd September 2024 10:04am
king
selfie
