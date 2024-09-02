Previous
Hazzah by lesip
72 / 365

Hazzah

I always try to grab a selfie with the king to start off my photo day at the Maryland Renaissance Festival. Today was Senior Day so if you were 62 and over it was Free. I love free but being over 62, well maybe not so much…. LOL
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Leslie

