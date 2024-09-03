Sign up
73 / 365
73 / 365
Argh !!!!
One of my favorite captures from yesterday's visit happened just inside the gates. Her costume and makeup were fantastic. At first glance she could have been a live size patina statue.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4886
photos
158
followers
76
following
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
Views
4
Album
Year 13
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd September 2024 10:07am
Tags
actor
,
pirate
,
renaissance festival
