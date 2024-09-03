Previous
Argh !!!! by lesip
Argh !!!!

One of my favorite captures from yesterday's visit happened just inside the gates. Her costume and makeup were fantastic. At first glance she could have been a live size patina statue.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

