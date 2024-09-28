Previous
Scooby-Boo by lesip
77 / 365

Scooby-Boo

Welcome to the family. I WILL NOT BUY THE DOG. LOL Steve made me do it.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Diana ace
Lol, you are just too funny Leslie, I love him!
September 29th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Oh, this is soo cool! Great for October Fun! Lots of looks and double-takes.
September 29th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, brilliant, Leslie. We look forward to more ... :-)
September 29th, 2024  
