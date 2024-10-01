Previous
Hey there, October! by lesip
79 / 365

Hey there, October!

Skellie and I are getting our Kiss on, and it's time to rock and roll into the month like the bosses we are! Perro is super amped for a joyride and has befriended Scooby Boo. Pumpkin spice lattes, here we come!
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
21% complete

CC Folk ace
Love it!💕
October 2nd, 2024  
April ace
That's a carload of scary! Looking forward to your month
October 2nd, 2024  
