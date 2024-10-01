Sign up
Previous
79 / 365
Hey there, October!
Skellie and I are getting our Kiss on, and it's time to rock and roll into the month like the bosses we are! Perro is super amped for a joyride and has befriended Scooby Boo. Pumpkin spice lattes, here we come!
1st October 2024
2
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
View this month »
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
Album
Year 13
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st October 2024 4:28pm
Tags
skeleton
,
vw
,
selfie
,
halloween2024
CC Folk
ace
Love it!💕
October 2nd, 2024
April
ace
That's a carload of scary! Looking forward to your month
October 2nd, 2024
