Drop It by lesip
83 / 365

Drop It

Scooby Boo, the canine catch champ! Use his yellow ball and he'll play all day long!

Prayers for all in Florida. Hurricane Milton will hit in hours.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
katy ace
Fantastic pose! I have seen several of these really large skeletons this year for the first time. None of them look as cute as yours.

Happy to pray for them, but I feel like they will need more than that.
October 10th, 2024  
Leslie ace
@grammyn I just can't imagine ...
October 10th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice Find
October 10th, 2024  
