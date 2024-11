Chilling With The Turkeys

Scooby Boo where did you get that turkey leg? Target of course. LOL Guess it's not a great month to be a turkey.

Funny story

Years and years ago Bob and Nick were out and passed a home with a blow up turkey out front. Nick said OMG I can see mom buying that, only to come home with one blown up in the front yard... LOL. They know me well.