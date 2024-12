Holiday Mayhem!

December 1st, how'd you pop up out of nowhere? The Skellie crew is baffled. Time's racing like a runaway reindeer, and no one's reining it in! So, Steve, Scobby Boo, and Skellie are suiting up to holler "Happy Happy Holidays!"

When you think ahead and quickly set this up before the October take down. HO HO HO Doesn’t Scobby Boo make a fantastic Rudolf