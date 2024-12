Oh, Christmas Tree!

We're talking ages since we've had a live tree. This year was the year and today was the day. I bundled up like the Michelin Man and headed out to find the perfect tree. Nope, nope, nope, OH THERE IT IS! I wrestled it to the ground, er, cropped it down, and lugged it back to the house. Now, onto decorating and making a hot mess of things!