Previous
93 / 365
The Christening Noooooo
Tiny T, have you lost your mind? Giving the Christmas tree a doggy baptism? Are you kidding me? Do you know how much effort went into getting that tree? And now, only one day later, I'm dealing with all this drama... LOL
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4906
photos
153
followers
75
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Year 13
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
1st September 2024 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
target
,
ornament
,
christmas tree
,
drama
