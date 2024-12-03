Previous
The Christening Noooooo by lesip
93 / 365

The Christening Noooooo

Tiny T, have you lost your mind? Giving the Christmas tree a doggy baptism? Are you kidding me? Do you know how much effort went into getting that tree? And now, only one day later, I'm dealing with all this drama... LOL
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact