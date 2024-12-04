Previous
Dance Like No Ones Watching by lesip
94 / 365

Dance Like No Ones Watching

but I was
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Diana ace
I burst out laughing at these two and your title!
December 4th, 2024  
