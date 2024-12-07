Sign up
97 / 365
IMG_9113
It’s winter, it’s cold and the world shows up for Saturday pickleball at the rec center. 😫 At least I looked good.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
selfie
pickleball
‘headless
selfie’
katy
ace
You look to be festively dressed for a pickle ball game! You were one of the ones that showed up after all
December 11th, 2024
*lynn
ace
cute pickleball shirt
December 11th, 2024
