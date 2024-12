Oh Dam

Whoa, I'm facing my fears! Seeing all those awesome eagle pics from Conowingo made me decide to suck it up and drive on 695 and 95, despite my highway driving anxiety. It's been years since my last visit, and I'm super excited to try out my new camera. The camera lenses here are crazy expensive, you could buy a car with some of them! Alright, time to start snapping pics, goodbye for now!😊wish me luck, especially the drive home😬.