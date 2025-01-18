Frozen In Time

The early spring season is always a time of great anticipation, and the Tidal Basin is the perfect place to witness the magic of nature's renewal. The annual bloom of the Cherry Trees is a testament to the transformative power of nature, as the entire area is set ablaze with vibrant color. Despite the challenges posed by this winter's harsh weather, I remain confident that the bloom will be just as stunning. The reconstruction of the sea wall and the removal of some trees will undoubtedly add a new layer of complexity to this year's bloom. I look forward to capturing the beauty of the bloom through photography and I'm reminded of the importance of being present in the moment, which led me on an unforgettable 3-hour, 7-mile journey through the Mall area on Friday.