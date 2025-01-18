Previous
Frozen In Time by lesip
Frozen In Time

The early spring season is always a time of great anticipation, and the Tidal Basin is the perfect place to witness the magic of nature's renewal. The annual bloom of the Cherry Trees is a testament to the transformative power of nature, as the entire area is set ablaze with vibrant color. Despite the challenges posed by this winter's harsh weather, I remain confident that the bloom will be just as stunning. The reconstruction of the sea wall and the removal of some trees will undoubtedly add a new layer of complexity to this year's bloom. I look forward to capturing the beauty of the bloom through photography and I'm reminded of the importance of being present in the moment, which led me on an unforgettable 3-hour, 7-mile journey through the Mall area on Friday.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
katy ace
Such a stark looking landscape compared to the springtime with all the cherry blossoms! Proud of you for that trek
January 21st, 2025  
