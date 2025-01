Pandamonium

Today was suppposed to be my long awaited members visit to see the new pandas at the zoo, but I chickened out due to the snow forecast. I'm talking major FOMO, folks. I've rescheduled, and I'm counting down the days until I can hang out with those fluffy cuties. Snowstix, meanwhile, is out here living his best life with 2 inches of snow. Snowstix is a bit of a troublemaker. LOL

Guess who bought a panda onesie ? bahahaha