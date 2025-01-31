Previous
Happy National Hot Chocolate Day! by lesip
111 / 365

Happy National Hot Chocolate Day!

So long, fair well, we're sick to death of you! January 2025 was the longest month ever! Snow and Arctic temps, oh joy! Looking forward to February and, yay, spring is only 48 days away.....
