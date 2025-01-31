Sign up
111 / 365
Happy National Hot Chocolate Day!
So long, fair well, we're sick to death of you! January 2025 was the longest month ever! Snow and Arctic temps, oh joy! Looking forward to February and, yay, spring is only 48 days away.....
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4926
photos
152
followers
75
following
30% complete
2
Year 13
NIKON D750
31st January 2025 4:50pm
cup
peppermint
hotcocoa
topdown
gingerbreadman
