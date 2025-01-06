Sign up
1 / 365
Snow day, anyone?
Early morning snow report: 5 inches of snow on Club View Drive in Damascus, MD. It's still snowing, but the roads are a mess - stay off them unless you want to join the Fender Bender Club.
It's so hard to believe I found this site 14 years ago and although I've gotten bad about posting I still enjoy stopping in and checking out everyone photos. That never getting old.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
3
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4921
photos
153
followers
75
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
Year 14
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
6th January 2025 8:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
selfie
,
snowstix
,
fiveplustwo-blessing
bkb in the city
ace
Great selfie. Definitely a lot of snow
January 7th, 2025
summerfield
ace
it's been very cold here for almost a week now but thankfully just dusting of snow. apparently it's too cold for snow. then factor in the wind. today we were at -8 celcius 46.4F but felt like -13C or 55.4F. we were assured by the weeked it would all be seasonal temps. what is seasonal? cold is cold! stay warm, my friend. aces!
January 7th, 2025
katy
ace
You look fabulous whether you are in snow or sunshine! At least this is a shovelable depth. We are just getting cold temperatures with
January 7th, 2025
