You've Been Mooned by lesip
8 / 365

You've Been Mooned

The waxing crescent moon symbolizes growth, hope, and intention. It's the second phase of the moon's cycle, following the new moon. Full moon in 9 days.
Captured last night with clear skies before todays totally overcast rainy day.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details

Jane Pittenger
Beautiful capture
March 7th, 2025  
katy
FAV. amazing clarity and detail, girlfriend
March 7th, 2025  
*lynn
great clarity and fun title
March 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
