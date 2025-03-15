Oh, What A Night

I set up my chair and cameras ready to capture the eclipse. I tried to sleep, but who needs sleep when there's an eclipse to witness? I worked with both cameras, trying to keep up with the moon's movements. Getting a good exposure was tricky, but I managed to get some decent shots. After two hours, I headed inside, not realizing how cold I was till I finally tired to fall asleep. Thanks to Colin Smith's YouTube video, I finally managed to create a composite image after many attempts. I'm thrilled that the clouds stayed away and I captured what I had hoped. 😀