Oh, What A Night by lesip
Oh, What A Night

I set up my chair and cameras ready to capture the eclipse. I tried to sleep, but who needs sleep when there's an eclipse to witness? I worked with both cameras, trying to keep up with the moon's movements. Getting a good exposure was tricky, but I managed to get some decent shots. After two hours, I headed inside, not realizing how cold I was till I finally tired to fall asleep. Thanks to Colin Smith's YouTube video, I finally managed to create a composite image after many attempts. I'm thrilled that the clouds stayed away and I captured what I had hoped. 😀
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Babs ace
Well done what a great series of photos of the eclipse. fav
March 15th, 2025  
