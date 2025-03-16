Sign up
Previous
Next
10 / 365
Stars Watch The Moon Glow
As the lunar eclipse nears totality and the moonlight dims the stars come out to play.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
2
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year 14
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th March 2025 1:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
stars
,
eclipse
katy
ace
How unusual to be able to see the stars so well with a full moon. This is excellent Leslie.
March 17th, 2025
Lynne
Excellent. I elected to sleep through it.
March 17th, 2025
