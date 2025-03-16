Previous
Next
Stars Watch The Moon Glow by lesip
10 / 365

Stars Watch The Moon Glow

As the lunar eclipse nears totality and the moonlight dims the stars come out to play.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
How unusual to be able to see the stars so well with a full moon. This is excellent Leslie.
March 17th, 2025  
Lynne
Excellent. I elected to sleep through it.
March 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact