Pretty In Pink by lesip
13 / 365

Pretty In Pink

Dropped by the Smithsonian Castle to see the magnolia trees in all their blooming glory. Sadly, the cold weather has put a bit of a damper on things, leaving some brown edges on the blooms.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Leslie

ace
@lesip
katy ace
You still make them look beautiful in this photo
March 26th, 2025  
