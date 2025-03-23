Sign up
Pretty In Pink
Dropped by the Smithsonian Castle to see the magnolia trees in all their blooming glory. Sadly, the cold weather has put a bit of a damper on things, leaving some brown edges on the blooms.
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Year 14
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
23rd March 2025 7:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dc
,
lensbaby
,
sauce magnolias
katy
ace
You still make them look beautiful in this photo
March 26th, 2025
