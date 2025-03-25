Transforming the Tidal Basin

A New Era of Beauty and Resilience. A remarkable $113 million rehabilitation project is transforming the seawalls around the Tidal Basin. Built in the late 1800s and finished in the early 1900s, these seawalls have served their purpose, but now require revitalization. Over time, sections of the seawall have settled up to 5 feet due to aging, rising sea levels, and poor drainage. Despite temporary fixes, the seawall's structural soundness and safety have been compromised. As part of the project, around 300 trees, including 140 cherished Yoshino cherry trees, were removed. Plans are underway to replant 450 trees, including 274 majestic cherry trees, upon completion. Furthermore, Japan will be gifting over 100 cherry trees next year to enhance the area's beauty. The rehabilitation is slated to finish by early 2026. This year's Cherry Blossom photography around the Tidal Basin may require some adjustments, but hoping the outcome will be truly spectacular. Prime spots may have changed, but the area's natural beauty and serenity will continue to inspire and captivate all who visit.