How You Doing ? by lesip
16 / 365

How You Doing ?

Shhh...... Don't tell Bones, he gets jealous.

My Selfie Advice
The more you take , the easier it gets , not really but I keep telling myself that ...
Set your camera on a tripod and focus where you intend to be. Once you have it turn focus to manual.
Turn camera timer on , I set it to take a lot . I have found it's easier then a little clicker
Check what camera took, if you don't like them take more till you finally say uncle
Let's get real YOU NEVER LIKE THEM.... LOL
but you now have something you can look back on years from now and smile or laugh that you did them.
You're always behind the camera so step out of your control zone and get in front.
16th April 2025

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4% complete



katy ace
So cute! Thought of you today as I did NOT by any peeps to mail to you.
April 16th, 2025  
