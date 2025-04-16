How You Doing ?

Shhh...... Don't tell Bones, he gets jealous.



My Selfie Advice

The more you take , the easier it gets , not really but I keep telling myself that ...

Set your camera on a tripod and focus where you intend to be. Once you have it turn focus to manual.

Turn camera timer on , I set it to take a lot . I have found it's easier then a little clicker

Check what camera took, if you don't like them take more till you finally say uncle

Let's get real YOU NEVER LIKE THEM.... LOL

but you now have something you can look back on years from now and smile or laugh that you did them.

You're always behind the camera so step out of your control zone and get in front.

